Cedar Rapids Police charge two teens in February homicide case

  • Updated
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police have arrested and charged two teens in connection to a February homicide case.

On February 18, 16-year-old Michael McCune was killed in a shooting in the 1600 block of F Avenue Northwest.

15 year-old Dante Irvin and 16-year-old Tramontez Lockett have been charged.

Irvin faces charges of:

  • 1st-degree murder
  • Conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony
  • Going armed with intent

Lockett faces charges of:

  • 1st-degree murder
  • Conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony
  •  1st-degree aiding and abetting theft
  • Going armed with intent