Cedar Rapids Police charge two teens in February homicide case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police have arrested and charged two teens in connection to a February homicide case.
On February 18, 16-year-old Michael McCune was killed in a shooting in the 1600 block of F Avenue Northwest.
15 year-old Dante Irvin and 16-year-old Tramontez Lockett have been charged.
Irvin faces charges of:
- 1st-degree murder
- Conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony
- Going armed with intent
Lockett faces charges of:
- 1st-degree murder
- Conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony
- 1st-degree aiding and abetting theft
- Going armed with intent