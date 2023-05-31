Cedar Rapids Police charge two teens after stabbing incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two teenagers have been arrested and charged after a stabbing incident in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Police responded to the 3300 block of Dunham Dr SW following a report of a fight and possible stabbing. They received the call around 6:13 p.m.
Once police arrived, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds and other signs of a physical assault. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
19-year-old Jabran Nickens and 19-year old Davashi Nickens are both facing charges of willful injury causing serious injury.
The investigation efforts are ongoing.