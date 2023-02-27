 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Des Moines IA has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Iowa...

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO LATE TOMORROW
EVENING...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects Watters Road. Some
residential evacuations may be needed. Ridgeway Avenue at US 63 in
Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM CST Monday the stage was 9.6 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Cedar Rapids Police charge 20-year-old in August I-380 shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: A 20-year-old has been arrested on an outstanding warrant for involvement in an August shooting on I-380 near the H Ave area.

According to Police, 20-year-old James D. Kellup of Cedar Rapids has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Kellup is being held in the Linn County Jail. No other details have been released at this time.

ORIGINAL: Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that took place on I-380 on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in the area of Interstate 380 and H Avenue around 5:00 p.m.

According to a press release, investigators were told that a passenger in a bronze SUV leaned out of their window and fired multiple shots at another vehicle driving south on the interstate.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

After a series of interviews and witness accounts, Police believe that the occupants of the two vehicles know each other and that the shooting was not random.

The incident remains under investigation. 

Tags

Recommended for you