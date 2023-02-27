Cedar Rapids Police charge 20-year-old in August I-380 shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: A 20-year-old has been arrested on an outstanding warrant for involvement in an August shooting on I-380 near the H Ave area.
According to Police, 20-year-old James D. Kellup of Cedar Rapids has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
Kellup is being held in the Linn County Jail. No other details have been released at this time.
ORIGINAL: Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that took place on I-380 on Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred in the area of Interstate 380 and H Avenue around 5:00 p.m.
According to a press release, investigators were told that a passenger in a bronze SUV leaned out of their window and fired multiple shots at another vehicle driving south on the interstate.
There were no injuries reported in the incident.
After a series of interviews and witness accounts, Police believe that the occupants of the two vehicles know each other and that the shooting was not random.
The incident remains under investigation.