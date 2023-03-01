 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 90.0 feet, Water covers the north half of Tourist
Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 90.0 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 AM CST Thursday was 90.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 82.9 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
90.1 feet on 06/30/2005.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Cedar Rapids Police arrest man connected to 16-year-old cold case murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Curtis Padgett mug

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police have arrested a man connected to the 2007 homicide of Dennis First after following new leads over the years.

First, who was 64, was found dead at his apartment at 2249 C St SW, Cedar Rapids, on May 11, 2007. First's death was investigated as a homicide but no arrests have been made in the nearly 16-year-old case until now.

42-year-old Curtis Padgett was charged with harassment in an unrelated incident on Tuesday before being charged with first-degree murder in the 2007 homicide.

According to a criminal complaint, Padgett had contacted the assistant manager of Geneva Towers and told her that he was going to burn the building down. 

Investigators say that Padgett killed First by beating and stabbing/cutting him after an argument sometime between May 10 and May 11, 2007.

Police followed several new leads and evidence over the years that led to the arrest of Padgett. Police did not say what the leads were.

Padgett is currently in custody at the Linn County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.

His preliminary hearing is set for March 10.