Cedar Rapids nightclub shooter facing additional murder charge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- One of the men charged in April's deadly Taboo Nightclub shooting is facing an additional murder charge after another victim died of his injuries in July.
The deadly shooting at the Cedar Rapids nightclub has now left three people dead and nine others injured.
The second murder charge for gunman Timothy Rush comes in the wake of a third shooting victim dying of his injuries in July.
According to court documents, Rush is being charged with a second-degree murder charge for the death of Marvin Cox.
Rush also faces second-degree murder charges for the death of Nicole Owens.
Dimione Walker, the second shooter involved in the incident, was arrested near Chicago in April and is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Michael Valentine.