Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 30 months in prison for role in January 6 U.S. Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) - A Cedar Rapids man who entered the Capitol during the January 6 attack has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.
On Friday, a judge sentenced Leo Kelly to 30 months in prison. He will be on supervised release for three years after he gets out. Kelly also has to pay $7,000 in restitution and fines.
In May, Kelly was found guilty of seven counts related to his part in the Capitol riot.
He was convicted of entering and remaining on the Floor of Congress, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and obstructing an official proceeding, which is a felony.