 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Central and South Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 30 months in prison for role in January 6 U.S. Capitol attack

  • Updated
  • 0
Leo Kelly web
By Andrew Pearce

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) - A Cedar Rapids man who entered the Capitol during the January 6 attack has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Leo Kelly to 30 months in prison. He will be on supervised release for three years after he gets out. Kelly also has to pay $7,000 in restitution and fines.

In May, Kelly was found guilty of seven counts related to his part in the Capitol riot.

He was convicted of entering and remaining on the Floor of Congress, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and obstructing an official proceeding, which is a felony.