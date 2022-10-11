Cedar Rapids man injured in July officer-involved shooting pleads not guilty to all charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 23-year-old Cedar Rapids man who was injured in an officer-involved shooting in July has plead not guilty on all charges, including attempted murder.
Brandon Nelson was pulled over in a traffic stop on Glass Rd. NE at 3:49 a.m. on July 30.
When Nelson aimed a shotgun at two Police officers, 12 shots were fired at Nelson, three of them hitting him.
On Monday, Nelson pleaded not guilty on all charges, including:
- 2 counts of Attempted Murder
- 2 counts of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon
- 3 counts of Assault on a Peace Officer with a Dangerous Weapon
- 2 counts of Interference with Official Acts While Armed with a Firearm
- Going Armed with Intent
- Persons Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons
- Eluding
- Reckless Driving
- Driving While Barred
In an official review of the incident, the Linn County Attorney found that the Police officers were legally justified in the shooting.