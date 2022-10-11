 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids man injured in July officer-involved shooting pleads not guilty to all charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Brandon Nelson Web
Image of Brandon Nelson

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 23-year-old Cedar Rapids man who was injured in an officer-involved shooting in July has plead not guilty on all charges, including attempted murder.

Brandon Nelson was pulled over in a traffic stop on Glass Rd. NE at 3:49 a.m. on July 30. 

When Nelson aimed a shotgun at two Police officers, 12 shots were fired at Nelson, three of them hitting him.

On Monday, Nelson pleaded not guilty on all charges, including:

  • 2 counts of Attempted Murder
  • 2 counts of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon
  • 3 counts of Assault on a Peace Officer with a Dangerous Weapon
  • 2 counts of Interference with Official Acts While Armed with a Firearm
  • Going Armed with Intent
  • Persons Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons
  • Eluding
  • Reckless Driving
  • Driving While Barred

In an official review of the incident, the Linn County Attorney found that the Police officers were legally justified in the shooting.