Cedar Rapids man facing charges for allegedly abusing 8-year-old

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- A Cedar Rapids man is in custody for allegedly abusing an 8-year-old girl.
Jeffrey Beaman is charged with three counts of sexual abuse in the second degree and one count of lascivious acts with a child.
According to court documents, the young girl told a family member what happened and then reported it to a forensic interviewer at the Child Protection Center.
Authorities said Beaman walked into the Cedar Rapids Police Department and confessed to sexually abusing the young girl for several years.
He is being held in the Linn County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Beaman will make his first court appearance on Monday.