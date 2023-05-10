Cedar Rapids man convicted on all counts for participation in January 6 riot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Cedar Rapids man who entered the Capitol during the January 6 attack has been found guilty on all counts.
Leo Kelly was found guilty of seven counts related to his part in the Capitol riot.
He was convicted on charges of entering and remaining on the Floor of Congress, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and obstructing an official proceeding, which is a felony. It is punishable up to 20 years in prison.
Kelly's sentencing is set for August 18.