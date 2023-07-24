Cedar Rapids man charged in shooting investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 20-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged in connection to a shooting on Highway 218 earlier in July.
One man was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries related to the shooting on July 2.
Iowa City Police say that Lamont'e O'Neal is facing the following charges:
- Attempted murder
- First-degree robbery (2 counts)
- Control of a firearm by a felon (2 counts)
- Second-degree kidnapping - Armed with a dangerous weapon
- Intimidation with a dangerous weapon (2 counts)
- Willful injury causing serious injury
Police say that O'Neal is in custody in Cook County, Illinois on unrelated charges. A detainer has been placed on him, and he will be extradited to Johnson County to face charges at a later date.