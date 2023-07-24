 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids man charged in shooting investigation

  • Updated
Iowa City Shooting Investigation Vehicle

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 20-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged in connection to a shooting on Highway 218 earlier in July.

One man was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries related to the shooting on July 2.

Iowa City Police say that Lamont'e O'Neal is facing the following charges:

  • Attempted murder
  • First-degree robbery (2 counts)
  • Control of a firearm by a felon (2 counts)
  • Second-degree kidnapping - Armed with a dangerous weapon
  • Intimidation with a dangerous weapon (2 counts)
  • Willful injury causing serious injury

Police say that O'Neal is in custody in Cook County, Illinois on unrelated charges. A detainer has been placed on him, and he will be extradited to Johnson County to face charges at a later date.