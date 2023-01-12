Cedar Rapids man arrested on several charges, including domestic assault

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police arrested a 24-year-old early Thursday morning on several charges, including domestic assault.
According to a press release, a call of shots fired and people screaming was taken at 12:15 a.m. The incident took place in the area of the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue SE.
When officers arrived, they learned of a domestic assault incident with shots fired that occurred at an apartment on 3rd Avenue SE.
Officers found a man attempting to leave the scene. Officers arrested Lafeyette Hampton of Cedar Rapids and transferred him to the Linn County Jail. They also recovered a firearm from the scene.
Hampton faces multiple charges, including:
- Interference with official acts - firearm
- Person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons
- Use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime
- Dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuser
- Intimidation with a dangerous weapon
- Domestic abuse assault with injury
- Possession of a controlled substance - marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Assault causing bodily injury