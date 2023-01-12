 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids man arrested on several charges, including domestic assault

  • Updated
Cedar Rapids Police

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police arrested a 24-year-old early Thursday morning on several charges, including domestic assault.

According to a press release, a call of shots fired and people screaming was taken at 12:15 a.m. The incident took place in the area of the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue SE.

When officers arrived, they learned of a domestic assault incident with shots fired that occurred at an apartment on 3rd Avenue SE.

Officers found a man attempting to leave the scene. Officers arrested Lafeyette Hampton of Cedar Rapids and transferred him to the Linn County Jail. They also recovered a firearm from the scene.

Hampton faces multiple charges, including:

  • Interference with official acts - firearm
  • Person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons
  • Use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime
  • Dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuser
  • Intimidation with a dangerous weapon
  • Domestic abuse assault with injury
  • Possession of a controlled substance - marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Assault causing bodily injury