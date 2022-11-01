Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his parents has trial rescheduled to February

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The trial of a young Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his parents has been rescheduled to February 2023.
Ethan Orton is charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of his father Casey Orton and mother Misty Scott-Slade.
They were found dead in their home in October 2021. Orton was found covered in blood near the home. He admitted that he killed his parents with a knife and an axe.
Orton was only 17 at the time of the murders.
His trial is now set to start on February 28th next year. Previously, Orton had his trial scheduled for December of this year.