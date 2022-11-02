Cedar Falls woman arrested for drugs and child endangerment

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) - Independence Police arrested a Cedar Falls woman last week for possession of several drugs and for child endangerment.
The woman, Britni Wright, was pulled over on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10:10 p.m. near the 4th Ave. SE and 8th St. SE.
Wright was originally stopped for an equipment violation. During the stop, a K9 unit was called in to search, leading officers to find 43.6 grams of cocaine, 6.6 grams of marijuana, 19 tabs of Hydrocodone and 1.5 tabs of ecstasy.
Wright was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Child Endangerment.
The Independence Police were assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office and its K9 named Kota.