Cedar Falls Police seeking information on business burglary

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police are asking for the public's assistance in tracking down a thief who made off with thousands of dollars in equipment from a Cedar Falls business.
The thief stole equipment from the Outdoor and More business.
Surveillance video from a home near the store shows the thief driving down the road with a truck loaded with stolen equipment. Also, surveillance photos from a nearby Casey's show the thief purchasing gas as this happened.
On Wednesday, the store's owner said that his mind is not at ease following the incident.
Owner Dana Hunt told KWWL, "We're paranoid about when we're not here. You almost feel like you need to be here all the time. Whether you're a business owner or a home owner, it's not a good feeling. It feels like you're somewhat being watched by someone who could be planning something down the road."
Hunt said that a wide array of equipment was stolen, including a lawn mower, chainsaws and trimmers. He says that the robbery happened around 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Those that have information on the incident should contact the Cedar Falls Police at 319-273-8612.