...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue Across All of
Iowa this Afternoon and Again on Thursday Afternoon and Evening...

.The combination of low humidity values, very strong
southwesterly winds, above normal temperatures, and dry fuels will
result in critical and erratic fire conditions across all of
central Iowa this afternoon and again on Thursday afternoon. Some
improvement in RH and slightly less wind is expected on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IOWA...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IOWA...

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect through 8pm CDT tonight and again on
Thursday from noon to 8 PM CDT.

* AFFECTED AREA...Portions of Southern and Central Iowa.

* WIND...Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Cedar Falls Police seeking information on alleged home invasion

Cedar Falls home invasion

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Falls Police are seeking more information in relation to an alleged home invasion and assault that happened earlier this week.

On Monday, April 10, police were dispatched to a home invasion in the 1900 block of College Street around 3:00 a.m. They had received a report that a male entered the residence through an unlocked window.

The homeowner was home at the time and was allegedly assaulted. The intruder left the house with multiple items and fled on foot, police say. 

Police were able to obtain video footage of a man that matched the description given by the victim. That footage was given by a different resident and before the break-in occurred.

If you have more information, contact CrimeStoppers at 319-855-TIPS (8477) or contact the Cedar Falls Police Department Investigative Unit at 319-268-5139. A cash reward is available.