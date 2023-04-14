Cedar Falls Police seeking information in home invasion and assault; $10,000 reward offered

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Falls Police and CrimeStoppers are now offering a $10,000 reward for the identification and arrest of a man involved in a home invasion and assault that happened earlier this week.
On Monday, April 10, police were dispatched to a home invasion in the 1900 block of College Street around 3:00 a.m. They had received a report that a male entered the residence through an unlocked window.
The homeowner was home at the time and was allegedly assaulted. The intruder left the house with multiple items and fled on foot, police say.
Police were able to obtain video footage of a man that matched the description given by the victim. That footage was given by a different resident and before the break-in occurred.
Police are asking residents in the area of College Street to review their home security footage during the dates of April 9 and 10.
If you have more information, contact CrimeStoppers at 319-855-TIPS (8477) or contact the Cedar Falls Police Department Investigative Unit at 319-268-5139. A cash reward is available.