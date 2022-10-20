Cedar Falls Police searching for escaped driver

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Falls Police are searching for a driver who eluded officers after an early-morning chase on Thursday.
According to Police, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, before it led them on a high-speed chase. The chase began on Cedar Heights and Greenhill around 2:20 a.m.
The pursuit only lasted a few minutes before Police called it off due to excessive speeds.
A resident called Police about a crashed vehicle at Greenhill and Greenwood around 9:42 a.m. Officers believe that the driver crashed the vehicle shortly after the initial pursuit, before fleeing the scene.
The search for the driver is ongoing, though officials don't believe that there is a threat to the public.
Police know the identity of the driver, but did not offer any details on their description.