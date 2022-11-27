Cedar Falls Police investigate robbery at Metro Mart

CEDAR FALL, Iowa (KWWL)- Cedar Falls Police are investigating a robbery at the Metro Mart on Franklin Street Sunday night.
According to police, an employee reported a tall man dressed in dark clothing and a mask entered the store with a baseball bat. The man stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.
Upon arriving, Cedar Falls Police Officers, Black Hawk County Sheriff's Deputies and Iowa State Patrol Troopers scoured the area but could not locate the suspect.
Cedar Falls Police are still investigating the robbery.