Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Continues Through Early Thursday...

.Periods of freezing rain and sleet will continue over central
Iowa this afternoon and evening while periods of moderate snow
continues north. The precipitation will gradually begin to
diminish from south to north overnight and into early Thursday.
Strong northerly winds will produce widespread blowing snow and
visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times,over far
northern Iowa.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Wintry Mix. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Capitol rioter who tweeted threat to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez sentenced to 38 months in prison

Capitol rioter Garret Miller's mugshot is pictured here after being arrested in Texas on January 20, 2021.

 US Justice Department

A Texas man was sentenced to more than three years in prison Wednesday for assaulting police officers during the US Capitol riot and threatening Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter shortly after the attack.

Garret Miller, 36, pleaded guilty in December to charges related to his conduct on January 6, 2021. He was arrested weeks after the riot -- on Inauguration Day -- while wearing a shirt that said: "I was there, Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021."

According to his plea agreement, Miller brought gear with him to DC, including a rope, a grappling hook and a mouth guard, and prosecutors said he was "at the forefront of every barrier overturned, police line overrun, and entryway breached within his proximity that day." Miller was detained twice during the riot, according to court documents.

When he left the Capitol building, he took the fight to Twitter, according to court documents. In response to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez calling for then-President Donald Trump's impeachment, Miller responded: "Assassinate AOC."

"At the time that I tweeted at the Congresswoman, I intended that the communication be perceived as a serious intent to commit violence against the Congresswoman," Miller said in court documents as part of his plea agreement. He also levied threats against the officer who shot and killed a pro-Trump rioter during the melee, according to court documents, saying that he wanted to "hug his neck with a nice rope."

