 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values will again reach near 105 Friday
afternoon...locally higher values possible.

* WHERE...Central and Southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

California man sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute meth resulting in death

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa City Police
By Leslie Stone

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A California man who conspired with John Robert Muriello and Eric Hojka to distribute methamphetamine in 2021, resulting in a person's death, has been sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison.

61-year-old Ray Bustamante, who is from Long Beach, conspired with two men from Iowa City to obtain and distribute meth. Investigations revealed that he had been mailing packages of meth to people that he met online.

In March 2021, a parcel mailed by Bustamante was intercepted by Postal Inspectors and found about 137 grams of "ice" meth.

In a separate investigation in May 2021, first responders responded to Hojka's Iowa City apartment for a report of an unconscious person. He was later pronounced dead due to ingestion of meth.

It was later determined that Bustamante sent the meth to Muriello and Hojka in Iowa City for distribution.

Following his prison term, he will also serve a five-year term of supervised release.