California man sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute meth resulting in death

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A California man who conspired with John Robert Muriello and Eric Hojka to distribute methamphetamine in 2021, resulting in a person's death, has been sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison.
61-year-old Ray Bustamante, who is from Long Beach, conspired with two men from Iowa City to obtain and distribute meth. Investigations revealed that he had been mailing packages of meth to people that he met online.
In March 2021, a parcel mailed by Bustamante was intercepted by Postal Inspectors and found about 137 grams of "ice" meth.
In a separate investigation in May 2021, first responders responded to Hojka's Iowa City apartment for a report of an unconscious person. He was later pronounced dead due to ingestion of meth.
It was later determined that Bustamante sent the meth to Muriello and Hojka in Iowa City for distribution.
Following his prison term, he will also serve a five-year term of supervised release.