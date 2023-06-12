C6-Zero fined $95,000 for safety violations at Marengo site

MARENGO, Iowa (KWWL) -- C6-Zero officials will pay nearly $100,000 after the explosion at its Marengo facility in December. Several people were injured in the explosion, with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) having gotten involved in the aftermath.
The Des Moines Register reports, and the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) also confirms that the company agreed to pay a $95,000 fine for committing safety violations.
The settlement will end an investigation that (OSHA) launched in December. The investigation is expected to close on June 16.