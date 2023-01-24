 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Fog Developing Across Northeast Iowa This Evening...

An area of fog has developed in the Highway 63 corridor from
eastern Tama County north to Bremer County. The fog is thickest
along US 20 near and just east of Waterloo at this time.

If traveling across the region this evening, be prepared for
reduced visibility to one quarter mile along with the possibility
of patchy slick spots later in the evening as temperatures cool
slightly. The fog may expand over the region and extend west along
Highway 20 toward Ft. Dodge over the next 3 to 4 hours.

Caution is advised while traveling this evening. Use low beam
headlights. Be prepared for lowering visibility and allow extra
time to reach your destination safely.

Bettendorf woman facing theft charges for taking donation money after allegedly claiming she had cancer

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison Russo mugshot

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Bettendorf woman is facing theft charges after allegedly claiming she had pancreatic cancer and collecting more than $37,000 for her recovery, despite medical records indicating no history of cancer treatment.

19-year-old Madison Russo allegedly collected $37,303.00 off of her GoFundMe account for her alleged stage-two pancreatic cancer, not including private donations or cancer foundation donations.

According to a criminal complaint, Russo had taken money from over 439 donors.

Russo claimed that she suffered from a "football-sized" tumor on her lower back that "wrapped around her spine."

She also spoke on several boards about her recovery journey. Russo spoke for the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, Project Purple, the Ohl Foundation, and St. Ambrose University, according to a criminal complaint.

After investigation, Police say that Russo had been using real cancer patient's photos disguised as herself. Her medical records also show no proof of cancer or tumor treatment.