Bettendorf woman facing theft charges for taking donation money after allegedly claiming she had cancer

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Bettendorf woman is facing theft charges after allegedly claiming she had pancreatic cancer and collecting more than $37,000 for her recovery, despite medical records indicating no history of cancer treatment.
19-year-old Madison Russo allegedly collected $37,303.00 off of her GoFundMe account for her alleged stage-two pancreatic cancer, not including private donations or cancer foundation donations.
According to a criminal complaint, Russo had taken money from over 439 donors.
Russo claimed that she suffered from a "football-sized" tumor on her lower back that "wrapped around her spine."
She also spoke on several boards about her recovery journey. Russo spoke for the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, Project Purple, the Ohl Foundation, and St. Ambrose University, according to a criminal complaint.
After investigation, Police say that Russo had been using real cancer patient's photos disguised as herself. Her medical records also show no proof of cancer or tumor treatment.