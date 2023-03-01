Bettendorf woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars pleads not guilty

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Butler, Black Hawk and Bremer Counties. .Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical levels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water affects South Prairie Street. At 12.5 feet, Seepage occurs in several basements close to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.6 feet and falling. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CST Wednesday was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue to slowly recede. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.6 feet on 03/20/1986. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&