Bettendorf woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars pleads not guilty

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Bettendorf woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars after allegedly lying about a cancer diagnosis has pled not guilty.
Madison Russo entered a written plea on Tuesday. She also waived her right to a speedy trial.
The 19-year-old is accused of faking a cancer diagnosis to collect over $37,000 from a GoFundMe by using real cancer patient photos and medical supplies.
Russo had claimed that she had a "football-sized" tumor on her back that wrapped around her spine. However according to Police, Russo's medical records did not indicate a history of cancer or tumor treatment.
According to a criminal complaint, Russo had taken money from at least 439 donors.
GoFundMe reached out to KWWL to confirm that all donors were refunded their donated amounts.
Russo is currently out on bond.