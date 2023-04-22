Benton County Deputies stop two drivers for drag racing, speeding

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL)- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies cited two drivers on Friday night for drag racing and driving at high rates of speed.
A deputy came across two cars parked next two each other on the highway, taking up both lanes. The drivers then took off with the Sheriff's deputy in pursuit. During the chase, deputies clocked the fleeing drivers at 104 miles per hour.
Deputies pulled one of the drivers over and issued them citations for driving 104 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour speed limit zone, reckless driving and drag racing. Deputies later located the other driver and issued the same citations.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says drag racing, especially at night, is incredibly dangerous.
"Even in the dark with minimal traffic, drag racing and driving at high rates of speed is not only illegal but dangerous," The Sheriff's Office said. "Please drive safely and carefully at all times!"