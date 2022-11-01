Bellevue man charged with murder pleads not guilty

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- The man charged with the murder of Angela Prichard has pleaded not guilty on all charges.
56-year-old Christopher Prichard, Angela's estranged husband, was charged with first-degree-murder in October for the killing.
On October 8, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office discovered Prichard's body at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels near Bellevue. She died of a gunshot wound.
Prichard was arrested the next day for violating a protective order by texting Angela in September, after the order was put in place.
When law enforcement interviewed Prichard, he said that the no contact order made him angry, leading him to confront her with a 20-guage shotgun. According to a criminal complaint form, Prichard later admitted that he shot and killed her, then fled the scene.
In addition to pleading not guilty, Prichard also waived his right to a speedy trial, according to court documents.