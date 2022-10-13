Bellevue man charged with first-degree-murder in homicide case

BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Bellevue man has been charged with first-degree-murder in the killing of Angela Prichard.
According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 56-year-old Christopher Prichard has been charged for the October 8 killing.
On October 8, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels near Bellevue. Upon arrival, officials discovered 55-year-old Angela Prichard dead from a gunshot wound.
Prichard was arrested the next morning on warrants for violation of a protective order. Prichard had violated the order by sending a text to Angela in September, after the protective order was put in place.
Prichard remains in the Jackson County Sheriff's jail. His initial appearance will be on October 13.
If convicted, a first-degree-murder charge carries a lifetime prison sentence without the possibility of parole.