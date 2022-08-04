Autopsies of Maquoketa Caves attack victims reveal new details about family's deaths

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWWL) -- Autopsies have been conducted on the three victims in the deadly Maquoketa Caves shootings, revealing the cause of death for the Cedar Falls family members in the July 22 attack.
According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died of a gunshot wound and of multiple sharp force injuries.
42-year-old Sarah Schmidt died of multiple sharp-force injuries, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula died of a gunshot wound and strangulation. All three deaths have been ruled as homicides.
The release says that 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin shot himself and his death was ruled a suicide.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. According to the press release, with the known information at this time, it appears that Sherwin was the sole suspect in the murders.
On Tuesday night, the community of Cedar Falls united together for a "Celebration of Life" event to honor the Schmidt family, who had lived in the area since 2018.
A GoFundMe page has been created for the surviving son, 9-year-old Arlo Schmidt.