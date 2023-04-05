Authorities seeking man involved in alleged shooting; should be considered 'armed and dangerous'

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (KWWL) - Police and Iowa DCI are asking for help finding 22-year-old Gavin Jones, who is accused of shooting a man on Tuesday in Oskaloosa.
Police say that the shooting happened at 709 D Avenue West around 10:16 p.m.
Jones is 6'3", 180 lbs. with brown hair. He may be traveling in a stolen silver 2019 Toyota Corolla with Iowa license plate KYP677. Jones is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Jones is wanted on a charge of willful injury causing serious injury for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
The victim is recovering in a Des Moines area hospital.
Anyone with information on Jones can contact the Oskaloosa Police Department at 641-672-2557.