Authorities investigating suspicious death in Palo

PALO, Iowa (KWWL)- Local and state authorities are investigating what they consider to be a "suspicious death" of a woman in Benton County.
On Friday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office conducted a welfare check on 58-year-old Jodie Bevans. Deputies found Bevans dead in her house in the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Iowa Department of Public Safety's Criminalistics Laboratory are assisting with the investigation. In a press release on Sunday night, DCI said that the Benton County Sheriff's Office asked for their help because of "the condition of the scene and the suspicious nature" of Bevans's death.
The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy of Bevans on Sunday. The results are still pending, and DCI said they had not determined the manner of death.
Authorities did not release any other details but said the investigation is active and ongoing.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Department of Public Safety's Criminalistics Laboratory, Benton County Medical Examiner's Office and Benton County Attorney's Office are all investigating the suspicious death.