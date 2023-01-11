Attorney General Bird sues C6-Zero to "prevent imminent threat to public health" after facility explosion

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against C6-Zero, and its owner Howard Brand, to comply with an emergency order from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources after a facility explosion in December.
The lawsuit seeks to to "prevent imminent threat to public health and the environment arising from a devastation explosion and fire at the C6-Zero facility on December 8, 2022."
The facility used flammable chemicals to process used asphalt shingles for re-use as other products. The explosion and subsequent fire caused large amounts of runoff to flow into the Iowa River.
The runoff is temporarily being held in a retention pond in Marengo.
Evidence of hazardous substances that were in excess of Iowa water quality standards were discovered at the facility. These substances were exposed to the wind, cold, and freezing temperatures. As a result, the Iowa DNR issued an emergency order to stabilize the facility on December 15.
The emergency order required C6-Zero to submit an environmental site assessment within 15 days, and to complete the plan requirements within 45 days.
However, the DNR received a submission after the required deadline, which layed out a plan for completion by March 2023. DNR Director Kayla Lyon referred the matter to Attorney General Bird.
Lyon requested that she “take all legal action necessary to ensure compliance with the emergency order and Iowa law.”
Bird said in a statement, “As Attorney General, I enforce our laws. Iowans expect responsible businesses to take reasonable steps to comply with their duties to remediate hazardous conditions after an incident like this.”