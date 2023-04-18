Arthur Flowers trial begins on Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The first-degree murder trial for Arthur Flowers, the man charged with killing a woman in Cedar Rapids, is beginning this week.
Flowers is accused of killing 62-year-old Emily Leonard with a wooden board in April 2022. He reportedly called police to a home on 10th Avenue Southeast saying that she had died from a drug overdose.
However, officers noticed injuries to Leonard's head, as well as blood splattered around the home.
Flowers has since gone under several psychiatric evaluations, and was initially deemed incompetent to stand trial. Flowers was declared competent to undergo trial earlier this year.