Arthur Flowers found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in death of Emily Leonard

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Arthur Flowers, the man accused of killing Emily Leonard in 2022, has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter by a jury on Tuesday.
62-year-old Flowers was accused of killing 22-year-old Leonard in April 2022. Police found Leonard in the bathroom of Flowers' house after Flowers called 911, saying that she had died of a drug overdose.
Upon investigation, officers noticed injuries to Leonard's head, and even found blood splatters in the home. Flowers was arrested and charged with her murder.
On Tuesday, lawyers for both sides made their closing statements. The prosecution says that Flowers called 911, saying Leonard had died of a drug overdose, but that he actually killed her with a metal rod.
During the trial, a doctor from the state's Medical Examiner's Office testified that Leonard had apparent defensive wounds on her hands and arms.
The doctor further testified that while fentanyl and meth were discovered in Leonard's system, the time when she used the drugs is unclear. Despite this, her cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma to her head.
Flowers' defense argued that he was trying to save her from a drug overdose, and maintained his innocence throughout.
The defense called no witnesses to the stand, and Flowers himself did not testify.