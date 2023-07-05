Arrest warrant issued after 15-year-old killed in Fort Dodge shooting; victim identified

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KWWL) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old after a 15-year-old was killed in a shooting in Fort Dodge on Tuesday night.
Following an investigation by Fort Dodge Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, an arrest warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Jamarrion James Davis for first-degree murder.
The shooting victim has been identified as Jameel C. Redding-Pettigrew of Fort Dodge.
Fort Dodge Police were dispatched to the area of S 15th St. and 4th Avenue S around 9:44 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found Redding-Pettigrew with multiple gunshot wounds in a roadway. Life-saving efforts were initiated, but he died at the scene.
Authorities say that Davis should be considered armed and dangerous.