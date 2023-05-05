Arrest made in killing of woman found dead along a hiking trail in Phoenix

A man has been arrested in the killing of a woman found dead after an attack along a Phoenix hiking trail last week, according to local police.
Phoenix police arrested Zion Teasley, 22, in connection with the death of Lauren Heike, according to a tweet from the department.
Teasley was arrested on Thursday and the Phoenix Police Department is set to give more details surrounding his arrest during a Friday afternoon media conference.
CNN has reached out to Teasley's attorney for comment.
The arrest came less than a week after Lauren Heike, 29, was found dead along a desert-area hiking trail in northeast Phoenix.
Heike was out for a hike on the morning of April 28 when she was fatally attacked from behind, Phoenix Police Homicide Lt. James Hester said at a news conference Wednesday. He declined to provide details on Heike's injuries or her cause of death.
Her body was found Saturday morning near the 6500 block of East Libby Street, police said.
Heike's mother, who was at the news conference Wednesday, described her daughter as "beautiful inside and out."
"She had such a kind heart, everybody who met her loved her," Lana Heike said.
The man arrested is the same person seen running in a short surveillance clip released during the investigation, Sgt. Melissa Soliz of the Phoenix Police Department said.
The man in the video was described as being between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet tall. He was wearing dark clothing and a backpack.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.