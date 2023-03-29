Arrest made in deadly Cocktails and Company shooting

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- Several departments arrested a 28-year-old in Waterloo on Wednesday in connection to the lethal shooting at Cocktails and Company in Marion.
32-year-old Cameron Barnes was killed in the March 17 shooting.
28-year-old Duval Walker Jr. was charged with:
- 1st-degree murder
- possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon
- going armed with intent
The Marion Police Department notified U.S. Marshals of the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force of Walker Jr's warrants for arrest.
They obtained information that Walker Jr. was in Waterloo on Wednesday and arrested him without incident.
Walker Jr. was transported to the Linn County Correctional Center.