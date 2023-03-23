Arrest made in 2020 Waterloo murder investigation

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Nearly two and a half years after Dacarious Burkett and Takeya Hogan-Camp were shot and killed in Waterloo, police have arrested and charged Willie Edward Saffold Jr. in connection to their deaths.
Burkett and Hogan-Camp were shot and killed in September 2020 along the 500 block of W. 4th Street. At the time, police believed that "multiple shots had been fired by multiple people."
Police did not share any information about the nature of their investigation but did note Saffold Jr. now faces two first degree murder charges.