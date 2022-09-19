Arlington woman charged with child endangerment & drug offenses

ARLINGTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Arlington woman is facing drug charges, in addition to child endangerment, following a bust by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 978 Fairfield St on September 15 at 8:25 p.m.
Following a search of the residence, marijuana, multiple paraphernalia items, and a firearm were seized.
36-year-old Holley Marie Robbins was arrested and charged with child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robbins was taken into custody and was booked at the Fayette County Jail where she awaits her initial appearance.