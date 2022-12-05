 Skip to main content
Arlington man charged with alleged abuse of a minor girl

  • Updated
Heima Griffith

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Arlington man is facing charges for allegedly abusing a minor girl several times over the last year.

According to a press release, 44-year-old Heima Griffith was arrested in Cedar Rapids.

The arrest comes after a month-long investigation by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff's Office, and other local agencies.

Griffith is facing 2nd-degree sex abuse charges, though further charges are pending at this time.

Griffith faces a $25,000 bond in the Fayette County Jail. 