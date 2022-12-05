Arlington man charged with alleged abuse of a minor girl

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Arlington man is facing charges for allegedly abusing a minor girl several times over the last year.
According to a press release, 44-year-old Heima Griffith was arrested in Cedar Rapids.
The arrest comes after a month-long investigation by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff's Office, and other local agencies.
Griffith is facing 2nd-degree sex abuse charges, though further charges are pending at this time.
Griffith faces a $25,000 bond in the Fayette County Jail.