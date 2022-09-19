Arlington man arrested on multiple charges after vehicle pursuit

ARLINGTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Fayette County Deputy arrested an Arlington man Monday morning on multiple charges after he led the Deputy on a vehicle pursuit.
At 1:01 a.m. the Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving on East Street in Arlington. The driver, 45-year-old Aaron D. Elledge, was not valid to drive.
Elledge failed to stop and led the Deputy on a short pursuit before being taken into custody.
He was charged with operating while intoxicated, driving while revoked, driving while suspended, eluding, possession of methamphetamine, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Elledge waits his initial appearance at the Fayette County Jail.