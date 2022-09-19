 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arlington man arrested on multiple charges after vehicle pursuit

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights Web

ARLINGTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Fayette County Deputy arrested an Arlington man Monday morning on multiple charges after he led the Deputy on a vehicle pursuit.

At 1:01 a.m. the Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving on East Street in Arlington. The driver, 45-year-old Aaron D. Elledge, was not valid to drive.

Elledge failed to stop and led the Deputy on a short pursuit before being taken into custody.

He was charged with operating while intoxicated, driving while revoked, driving while suspended, eluding, possession of methamphetamine, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Elledge waits his initial appearance at the Fayette County Jail. 