Arizona man sentenced to five years for transporting cocaine in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Arizona man has been sentenced to five years in prison for transporting cocaine in Iowa.
Scott Pride, 69, from Tucson, Arizona, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine in May of 2022. Pride was sentenced on September, 27, 2022.
Evidence shown at the plea and sentencing hearings confirm that Pride was pulled over for a traffic stop due to speeding on January 16, 2022. After suspecting possible drug trafficking, a K-9 was deployed to search Pride's vehicle.
Officers located five heat-sealed, brick-type packages that contained over five kilograms of cocaine in the rear seat of the vehicle.
Pride was sentenced to five years imprisonment and must serve a four-year-term of supervised release.