Anamosa man facing charges in fatal OWI crash; killed driver identifed

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- One man is facing several charges stemming from a fatal Linn County crash on Tuesday, including operating while intoxicated. The identity of the killed driver has also been revealed.
According to a press release, the crash happened between Springville Road and Schmidt Lane around 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday.
31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann of Anamosa was traveling southbound on Springville Road when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle.
Twachtmann swerved into another vehicle traveling northbound. The male driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.
The killed driver has been identified as 46-year-old Dylan Vascik of Springville.
Twachtmann has been charged with:
- Operating while intoxicated
- Homicide by vehicle
- Failure to maintain control
Zachary’s passenger, 25-year-old Mackenna Scofield, was transported to be treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff's Office.