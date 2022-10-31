Alleged Taboo nightclub shooter motions subpoena to drop charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- One of the men charged in connection to the Taboo nightclub shooting in April appeared in court on Monday, looking to get his charges dropped.
Dimione Walker and his defense attorneys have motioned for a subpoena, which would drop his shooting charges related to the nightclub shooting.
Walker's defense team is arguing that his right to a fair and speedy trial was violated under the rules of the State of Iowa, and that his charges should be dismissed as a result.
Walker is currently accused of being one of two men responsible for the shooting that injured 9 and killed 3. He's charged with the murder of 25-year-old Michael Valentine.
Timothy Rush, the other alleged gunman, is also facing over a dozen charges, including second-degree murder.
The other two victims were Nicole Owens and Marvin Cox, who died of his injuries in late July.
The hearing has been rescheduled to Wednesday this week after numerous questions went unanswered pertaining to dismiss Walker's case.