Alex Jackson requests new trial ahead of sentencing hearing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids man convicted of killing his mother, father, and sister wants a new trial.
Lawyers for Alex Jackson say that he needs a new trial because of three errors.
Jackson's lawyers allege that the court erred in three ways:
- In denying Jackson's motion for mistrial based on juror's access to unauthorized media and misconduct.
- In denying the motion for acquittal because the state produced insufficient evidence and the verdict is contrary to the weight of the evidence
- In admitting officer's testimony regarding hearsay statements to explain police officer conduct.
Jackson is set to be sentenced on Friday.