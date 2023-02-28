 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Bremer, Butler and Black
Hawk Counties.

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TOMORROW
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From late tonight to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects Watters Road. Some
residential evacuations may be needed. Ridgeway Avenue at US 63 in
Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 12.4 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Alex Jackson requests new trial ahead of sentencing hearing

  • Updated
  • 0
Alex Jackson

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids man convicted of killing his mother, father, and sister wants a new trial.

Lawyers for Alex Jackson say that he needs a new trial because of three errors.

Jackson's lawyers allege that the court erred in three ways: 

  • In denying Jackson's motion for mistrial based on juror's access to unauthorized media and misconduct.
  • In denying the motion for acquittal because the state produced insufficient evidence and the verdict is contrary to the weight of the evidence
  • In admitting officer's testimony regarding hearsay statements to explain police officer conduct.

Jackson is set to be sentenced on Friday.

