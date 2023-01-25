Alex Jackson found guilty of first-degree murder of his family

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- After 8 days in court, Alex Jackson has been found guilty of first-degree murder on all counts in the killings of his family members in June of 2021.
Jackson's sentencing hearing has been set for March 3, 2023. Jackson will face a mandatory life sentence.
Jackson pled not guilty in the case, instead alleging that a masked intruder broke into his family's home and killed his mother, father, and younger sister, before shooting Jackson in the foot and fleeing.
Investigators found 61-year-old Jan Jackson, 68-year-old Melissa Jackson and 19-year-old Sabrina Jackson dead in the home.
Jackson alleges that he woke up due to the intrusion, struggled with the masked intruder, and was shot with his family's .22 rifle.
Police have maintained that they found no evidence of a break-in.