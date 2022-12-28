AG Tom Miller announces $5 million agreement with JUUL labs over advertising to youth

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- JUUL Labs Inc. has agreed to pay $5 million over the span of four years, as well as revamp its advertising, in a settlement with Iowa to resolve potential violations of Iowa's Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
In a press release, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said, "“This agreement strikes a balance in truthful advertising and promotions of JUUL devices and pods."
Miller added, "“Additionally, the settlement will provide resources and education to Iowa youth who were targeted by the company's products and became users.”
As part of the agreement, JUUL will send $1.25 million to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services each year over the next four years.
The funds will be used to:
- provide Iowans with assistance in quitting e-cigarette use
- fund education or prevention programs
- establish research in support of preventing ENDS use
- facilitate the adoption of age-verification technologies
- enforce related programs in support of Iowa and federal laws
As part of the agreement, JUUL has agreed to update its advertising and promotional practices. including to:
- not to target youth in Iowa with advertising, promotion, or marketing of JUUL products.
- not directly fund or operate any youth education campaigns or prevention activities or provide youth education programs or events in Iowa.
- not depict or portray any individual under the age of 35 in any promotion, marketing, or advertising of JUUL products.
- not use cartoons in any of its promotions, advertising, or marketing for products.
- not pay for placement of JUUL products or brands in movies, television shows, theater productions, or live performances in Iowa.
- not sell, advertise, market, distribute or license apparel or goods that bear the JUUL name.
- not sell or advertise JUUL products in any flavor until they receive FDA authorization.
- require individuals to be age verified at the first point of access to any website it owns or operates.
- not make any claims or representations in promotional materials comparing the amount of nicotine in its products to those in combustible tobacco products. Additionally, it must disclose the amount of nicotine per milligram in its products.