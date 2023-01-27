 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow and Hazardous Travel Saturday...

.Moderate to heavy snowfall will develop early Saturday and
persist through the day over the northern half of Iowa. Amounts
will be heaviest north of Highway 30 with a quick drop off in
amounts to the south. The heaviest snowfall rates will likely
occur during the morning hours. The precipitation is likely to
diminish later in the afternoon, and may be mixed with freezing
drizzle at times central and south.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of freezing drizzle may
follow the snowfall along the Highway 30 corridor, which may
prolong travel difficulties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Additional teen arrested after Des Moines Starts Right Here shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Bravon Tukes and Preston Walls
Image: Bravon Tukes (L) and Preston Walls (R)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - A 19-year-old was arrested on Friday after police evidence allegedly found communication with 18-year-old Preston Walls before and right after the incident.

19-year-old Bravon Tukes of Des Moines is being charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder, Attempted Murder and Criminal Gang Participation.

Police say both Tukes and Walls are identified as being part of the same gang with evidence alleging both teens committed these crimes in connection with gang membership. 

Four guns were recovered. Des Moines Police detectives continue to investigate the incident.

RELATED: Victims identified in fatal Des Moines charter school shooting

Tags

Recommended for you