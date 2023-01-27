Additional teen arrested after Des Moines Starts Right Here shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - A 19-year-old was arrested on Friday after police evidence allegedly found communication with 18-year-old Preston Walls before and right after the incident.
19-year-old Bravon Tukes of Des Moines is being charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder, Attempted Murder and Criminal Gang Participation.
Police say both Tukes and Walls are identified as being part of the same gang with evidence alleging both teens committed these crimes in connection with gang membership.
Four guns were recovered. Des Moines Police detectives continue to investigate the incident.
