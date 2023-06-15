Additional arrest made in Iowa City stabbing incident

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police have made a fifth arrest in connection to a stabbing incident on Gilbert Street in early May.
Three people were stabbed on May 6 in the 300 block of Gilbert Street.
Iowa City Police announced on Thursday that 17-year-old Christopher Torres is facing the following charges:
- Two counts of willful injury causing serious injury
- One count of willful injury causing bodily injury
Victor A. Torres Molina, Antonio D. Montelongo, Lake M. Newton and another minor are charged in the incident, with some facing riot charges.