Additional arrest made in Iowa City shooting

  • Updated
Marquel D. Poole

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police have made a second arrest in connection to the May 13 shooting that left one person injured. The shooting happened in the 300 bock of Iowa Avenue.

On Thursday, police arrested 22-year-old Marquel D. Poole of West Des Moines. Poole faces a charge of control of a firearm by a felon.

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Alexander O. Voudhivong was arrested on multiple charges. 

Voudhivong faces multiple charges:

  • Willful injury causing serious injury
  • Reckless use of a firearm
  • Intimidation with a dangerous weapon
  • Going armed with intent
  • 4th degree criminal mischief
  • Assault while participating in a felony