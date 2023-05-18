Additional arrest made in Iowa City shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police have made a second arrest in connection to the May 13 shooting that left one person injured. The shooting happened in the 300 bock of Iowa Avenue.
On Thursday, police arrested 22-year-old Marquel D. Poole of West Des Moines. Poole faces a charge of control of a firearm by a felon.
On Tuesday, 22-year-old Alexander O. Voudhivong was arrested on multiple charges.
Voudhivong faces multiple charges:
- Willful injury causing serious injury
- Reckless use of a firearm
- Intimidation with a dangerous weapon
- Going armed with intent
- 4th degree criminal mischief
- Assault while participating in a felony