Aaron Whittle sentenced to 50 years in prison for father's murder

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL) -- Aaron Whittle has been sentenced to serve 50 years in prison after being found guilty in March of killing his father, Lawrence. He also has to pay $150,000 in restitution.
In March, Whittle was charged with second-degree murder in the 2022 murder case. He admitted to police that he shot and killed him.
Whittle will not be eligible for parole until he has served 70% of the sentence, which is 35 years.
Additionally, he has been ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the family. He also has to out pay court costs.
Whittle was originally found guilty of first-degree murder, but the charges were dropped to second-degree murder since the state could not prove that the murder was premeditated in nature.