Aaron Whittle requests change of venue for his murder trial

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL)- The Decorah man accused of killing his 74-year-old father is asking to change the location of his trial.
Defense lawyers for Whittle filed the motion in court on Thursday. Whittle is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his father, Lawrence Paul Whittle.
According to a criminal complaint, Aaron Whittle told officials that he shot his father last Thursday on March 17. The complaint also says that Whittle's description of the shooting match what law enforcement observed when they were on scene.
According to court filings, Whittle plans to argue that the shooting was in self-defense.
In their motion, Whittle's defense lawyers cited extensive media coverage of the case and the fact that many people in Decorah know him and are familiar with the case.
"First Degree Murder is not a common crime in Winneshiek County and this case has been a regular topic of conversation in the area," Whittle's lawyers write in their motion. "All of these factors contribute to the amount of “word of mouth” or local conversation and speculation regarding this matter in local coffee shops, restaurants, and other places where people congregate to socialize in Winneshiek County."
Whittle's lawyers said they believe there is a "substantial likelihood" a "fair and impartial" trial cannot be conducted with a jury from Winneshiek County.